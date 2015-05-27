* CEO denies accusations of poor financial management at
fund
* Gulf funds under scrutiny in lower oil price environment
* Net profit 91.6 mln dinars in 2014, up 10.8 pct on year
* Targets four buys in 2015, deals to boost profits further
(Recasts, adds Kooheji comments, context)
By David French
DUBAI, May 27 The head of Bahrain sovereign fund
Mumtalakat has rebutted allegations made by some
parliamentarians that the fund has been financially mismanaged,
pointing on Wednesday to increased earnings as proof of its
performance.
The fund, which holds stakes in Bahraini companies including
Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Gulf Air and Batelco
, posted a 10.8 percent increase in net profit in 2014
as higher revenue outpaced a rise in impairments.
Gulf sovereign wealth funds are facing growing pressure to
prove they are wisely investing national reserves, as lower oil
prices force governments to consider cutbacks to infrastructure
programmes and generous state subsidies.
Earlier this year Bahrain's parliament launched a probe of
Mumtalakat, looking at alleged administrative violations at the
fund after an audit report revealed irregularities at Bahraini
state companies.
"I let the numbers speak for themselves. These are audited
financial statements which show what we have achieved," Mahmood
al-Kooheji, chief executive of Mumtalakat, told Reuters.
"At the moment, they (parliamentarians) are basing views on
their own opinions. We are happy to be putting the numbers on
the table and letting people see our performance. That is the
beauty of transparency."
Mumtalakat made a net profit of 91.6 million dinars ($243
million) in 2014 versus 82.7 million in the previous year, which
Kooheji attributed to improved performances by Alba, Batelco and
National Bank of Bahrain in particular.
It is the fund's second positive year after it ended a
five-year loss-making run, having been weighed down by a real
estate crash, an Arab Spring-inspired uprising in Bahrain and
the struggles of Gulf Air.
The airline continues to post losses, although Kooheji said
these had narrowed to around 60 million dinars in 2014 from just
under 100 million the previous year.
He added he expected the carrier to post a similar
improvement this year as it focuses on increasing revenue
through better sales practices and lowered costs, aided by lower
oil prices.
The better portfolio company performances, which boosted
Mumtalakat's revenue by 10.9 percent to 1.22 billion dinars,
offset a 64.5 percent jump in impairment losses to 34.4 million.
Kooheji said impairments related to the usual revaluation of
Mumtalakat's assets, without specifying which assets.
He added he was confident net profit would increase again in
2015, aided by further acquisitions.
Mumtalakat has lately been on a spending spree, snapping up
buys including U.S. private education company Nobel Learning,
and Kooheji expects it to make a similar number of buys as last
year's four, although their total value could be higher.
The CEO said in April the fund wanted to double its 2.4
billion dinars of assets under management in the next seven
years.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David Holmes)