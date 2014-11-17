Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBAI Nov 17 Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat is aiming to price an Islamic bond issue of benchmark size and seven years duration on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers said.
Price indications have yet to be confirmed, the document said on Monday. Benchmark size is typically understood to mean upwards of $500 million.
A series of meetings with fixed income investors is set to conclude on Monday in London, having been hosted in Asia and the Middle East last week, arranged by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.