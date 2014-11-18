DUBAI Nov 18 Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat
has launched a $600 million seven-year sukuk at the
tight end of its previously-marketed price range, with the sale
set to complete later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers
said.
The sukuk pricing was last revised to 210 basis points, plus
or minus 5 bps, over midswaps, after being marketed initially at
220 bps over the same benchmark guidance.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered are
arrangers to the deal.
Arab Banking Corporation and National Bank of
Bahrain are co-leads in the issue, the document said.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)