* Net loss 181.7 mln dinars vs 270.6 mln loss year earlier
* Lower aluminium profits hurt performance
* Financials, telco portfolio, lower provisions help
* Fifth year of net loss
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, July 17 Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat
said on Wednesday its net loss for 2012 narrowed by
32.9 percent as improved performance by its financial services
and telecommunications portfolio partly offset lower revenue
from its aluminium unit.
One of the smaller sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf
region, it had $7.1 billion of assets under management at the
end of September. It holds stakes in 40 firms in the kingdom's
non-oil sector, including Bahrain Telecommunications Co
(Batelco) and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).
Mumtalakat made a net loss of 181.7 million dinars ($482
million) in 2012, it said in a statement, versus a net loss of
270.6 million a year earlier.
Revenues fell 9.9 percent mainly due to lower aluminium
prices impacting Alba, said the fund, which was set up in 2006
and has posted net losses for the past five years.
Alba, which owns the world's fourth-largest smelter, posted
a 54.4 percent fall in profits. It was hurt by aluminium cash
prices on the London Metals Exchange which fell 16 percent to an
average of $2,019 per metric tonne.
While it made no mention of it, struggling Gulf Air may have
also contributed to the fund's 2012 loss. Restructuring
initiatives at the airline were behind its 2011 loss.
In March, Bahrain's national carrier cut 15 percent of its
workforce and dropped four loss-making routes in its latest
round of cost-cutting measures. Last November it trimmed orders
for Boeing and Airbus aircraft.
Better performers for Mumtalakat in 2012 included its
financial services and telecommunications portfolio, which
helped raise profits from associated companies by 9.1 percent,
it said.
A 28.3 percent fall in impairments also helped narrow the
fund's loss.
Mumtalakat Chief Executive Officer Mahmood al-Kooheji said
in March that the fund would focus on investment in Bahrain in
2013, with $150 million earmarked for local projects this year.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith and Jason
Neely)