DUBAI, April 17 Bahrain National Gas Expansion
Co, a subsidiary of the country's National Oil and Gas
Authority, signed a $515 million syndicated loan that will back
part of the expansion of its gas processing facilities, the
company said in a statement.
GIB Capital advised the company, which is also known as
Tawseah.
The loan will finance a central gas processing train with a
capacity of 350 million standard cubic feet per day, as well as
pipeline and storage facilities at Sitra Wharf.
Carrying an eight-year tenor, the loan saw the participation
of local and regional banks including Bank of Bahrain and
Kuwait, Gulf International Bank, Ahli United Bank, Arab Bank,
Bahrain Islamic Bank, National Bank of Bahrain and the Bahraini
arm of National Bank of Kuwait.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Edited by Andrew Torchia)