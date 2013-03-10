DUBAI, March 10 National Bank of Bahrain
(NBB) and a local pension fund have agreed to buy a
51.6-percent stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank from
Kuwait's Investment Dar, NBB said on Sunday.
As part of the deal, NBB and Social Insurance Organization
Asset Management Company, a unit of pension fund Social
Insurance Organization, will each take a 25.8-percent stake in
Bahrain Islamic for 72 fils per share, according to an NBB
statement.
The deal is at a near 3-percent premium to Bahrain Islamic's
closing share price of 70 fils on Thursday. There are 1000 fils
in a Bahraini dinar. Based on Bahrain Islamic's total
outstanding shares, the value of the deal is about 34.9 million
dinars ($92.57 million).
"We have been looking for an appropriate opportunity to
establish a footprint in the Islamic banking industry and BisB
represents a suitable vehicle for us," Abdul Razak Hassan Al
Qassim, NBB's chief executive said in a statement.
NBB is the second largest bank in Bahrain by market value
and operates 25 branches in the country. Bahrain Islamic is the
oldest Islamic lender in the island kingdom.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
