DUBAI Jan 16 Bahraini authorities have
suspended the online version of the opposition-linked al-Wasat
newspaper until further notice, accusing it of publishing
materials that threaten national unity, state news agency BNA
reported on Monday.
Bahrain's only independent daily is associated with the
mainly Shi'ite Muslim-led opposition, which has been facing a
government crackdown since last year. It is the second time the
newspaper has been closed since last August.
"The newspaper has repeatedly published and broadcast
material that causes a rift in society and (promotes) a spirit
of division that harms national unity and public order," the
information ministry said in a statement carried by BNA.
A newspaper employee confirmed that the online edition,
including online services, had been suspended but said the print
edition had been allowed to continue.
Western-allied Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based,
crushed mass protests by the country's Shi'ite majority in 2011.
The government has been waging a crackdown on the opposition
since last year, closing down the main opposition al-Wefaq
group, increasing a prison sentence against its leader,
arresting prominent activist Nabeel Rajab and revoking the
citizenship of Shi'ite spiritual leader Ayatollah Isa Qassim.
On Sunday, Bahrain put to death three Shi'ite men convicted
of a bomb attack that killed three policemen, including an
Emirati officer, in the first such execution in years.
Al-Wasat, founded by private investors in 2002, was briefly
closed in 2015 and the government cited similar reasons then. It
was also briefly shut in 2011 following anti-government protests
in the Gulf island kingdom, and its senior staff were removed
and prosecuted.
The paper is headed by Mansoor al-Jamri, one of three senior
editors who was tried on charges of fabricating news when the
paper reported the protests, led by the Shi'ites against the
government of the Sunni Muslim ruling family.
