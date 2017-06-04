(Updates with editor in chief)
DUBAI, June 4 Bahrain on Sunday suspended the
country's only independent newspaper indefinitely over a column
that insulted a "sisterly Arab country", state news agency BNA
reported, the second time the publication has been banned this
year.
Al-Wasat editor described the decision as "harsh and
shocking" but said he hoped to try to reverse the measure.
The move coincides with a crackdown by the Sunni-led
government on the opposition that has included shutting down
main political groups and targeting activists. Al-Wasat, while
an independent newspaper, is seen as supporting the views of the
opposition.
BNA said the Information Ministry decided to stop al-Wasat
from being printed or circulated until further notice for
"repeating the publication of ...that which spreads divisions in
society and affects the Kingdom of Bahrain (vis a vis) other
countries."
It said the decision came over a column published on Sunday
which it said contained insults to an Arab country, but it did
not say which one or give further details.
The editor, Mansour al-Jamri, said authorities verbally
informed the newspaper that the decision was over a column it
published about protests in Morocco.
"This is a harsh and shocking measure," said Mansour
al-Jamri. "We are an independent newspaper, we publish stories
covering both points of views," he added.
Jamri said the newspaper was shut down four times since
2011. The last time was in January, when authorities closed down
the online edition.
In the past, "we would be in touch with the ministry and
work things out," he said.
Western-allied Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based,
crushed mass protests by the Shi'ite majority in 2011.
Al-Wasat, founded by private investors in 2002, was briefly
closed in 2015 and the government cited similar reasons then. It
was also briefly shut in 2011 following anti-government protests
and its senior staff were removed and prosecuted.
Jamri was one of three senior editors who was tried on
charges of fabricating news when the paper reported the
protests, led by the Shi'ites against the government of the
Sunni Muslim ruling family.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Mark Heinrich)