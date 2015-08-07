DUBAI Aug 7 Bahraini authorities have suspended
the country's main opposition newspaper, accusing it of
threatening national unity and relations with other states, the
official news agency BNA reported late on Thursday.
"The Information Affairs Authority has temporarily suspended
Al Wasat newspaper until further notice," BNA reported.
"This is due to its violation of the law and repeated
dissemination of information that affects national unity and the
kingdom's relationship with other countries," it said, without
elaborating.
Al Wasat, Bahrain's only independent daily, was briefly
closed in 2011, and its senior staff removed and prosecuted, in
the aftermath of anti-government protests in the Gulf island
kingdom.
The paper is headed by Mansoor al-Jamri, who was one of
three senior editors tried on charges of fabricating news when
the paper was reporting the protests, led by the Shi'ite Muslim
majority against the Sunni ruling family's government.
Jamri was brought back as editor-in-chief later in 2011.
Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has experienced
sporadic turmoil since demonstrators took to the streets that
year demanding reforms and a bigger role in government. That
revolt was put down with military help from Saudi Arabia
