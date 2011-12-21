* Deep mistrust for government among civil society

* Impunity for violence, torture an issue

GENEVA Dec 21 The United Nations' top human rights official, Navi Pillay, on Wednesday called on Bahrain to release prisoners detained for joining peaceful demonstrations that swept the Gulf island kingdom earlier this year.

She also urged the Bahraini government to restore thousands of people to jobs -- in some cases senior posts in medical and education services -- from which they were dismissed for taking part in the protests.

"The Bahraini authorities need to urgently take confidence- building measures, including unconditionally releasing those who were convicted in military tribunals or are still awaiting trial for merely exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly," she said in a statement.

Pillay, the U.N.'s Geneva-based High Commissioner for Human Rights, said a delegation she sent to the kingdom earlier this month had found a "profound lack of trust" for the government among civil society groups there.

This mistrust had deepened "as a result of the violent crackdown on protesters, destruction of mosques, the lack of fair trials and the lack of progress in providing redress for violations," the former South African judge declared.

The protests, driven by the kingdom's Shi'ite majority seeking an end to the domination of minority Sunnis, broke out earlier this year during the "Arab Spring" which led to the overthrow of longtime rulers in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.

But outside human rights campaigners say they believe Western reaction was more muted because Bahrain is home to a key base of the U.S. Fifth Fleet and is seen by many governments as a bulwark against Shi'ite-ruled Iran.

Earlier, the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW)said the island nation's rulers -- who have cracked down on professional associations in the aftermath of the protests -- had moved to impose its control of the Bahrain legal society.

Pillay said the government should bring to trial officials and members of the security forces responsible "for excessive use of force on peaceful protesters" and for officers who used torture, sometimes killing their victims.

"We continue to receive reports of the repression of small protests in Bahrain, and although some security officials have reportedly been arrested, we have yet to see any prosecution of security forces for civilian deaths and injuries," she said.

"Such impunity -- at all levels -- is a serious impediment to national reconciliation," Pillay declared. (Reported by Robert Evans, editing by Peter Millership)