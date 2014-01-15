MANAMA Jan 15 Bahrain's crown prince met the
Shi'ite Muslim opposition leader on Wednesday in search of a way
out of a three-year political deadlock, a week after
reconciliation talks were suspended in a setback for efforts to
stabilise the U.S.-allied Gulf state.
The breakdown in the reconciliation process raised jitters
in the tiny Gulf Arab island monarchy in the middle of a
regional tussle for influence between Shi'ite Iran and Sunni
Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia.
The meeting between Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa and
opposition chief Sheikh Ali Salman was the first since shortly
after major unrest among majority Shi'ites demanding democratic
reforms and a bigger say in government broke out in early 2011.
"The meeting was especially frank and very transparent," the
Shi'ite opposition bloc al Wefaq said in a statement signed by
the five main parties in it.
Al Wefaq said the meeting was held on the crown prince's
initiative to "study ways (to have) a serious dialogue that
would result in a new political framework that shapes a
comprehensive solution".
Neither side elaborated on the substance or result of the
meeting.
Crown Prince Salman, who was named first deputy prime
minister last year, had pushed for the reconciliation talks and
is seen to be spearheading a more reformist line within the
Bahraini ruling family.
The crown prince's court confirmed the meeting on its
Twitter account, posting a photo of the prince talking to al
Wefaq leader with other Bahrainis looking on.
Prince Salman also met other independent political figures,
members of parliament and the country's consultative Shura
council, according to his Twitter account.
Home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, Bahrain has been in political
limbo since February 2011 when the Sunni-led government quelled
mass protests led by Shi'ites.
Against the backdrop of frequent small-scale civil unrest,
the opposing sides began talks last year on a new blueprint to
run the country of 1.3 million people. But the dialogue
unravelled after the opposition boycotted meetings in September
in protest at the arrest of one of its senior leaders.
Bahraini Shi'ites complain of discrimination at the hands of
the ruling Sunni minority in jobs, housing and education - an
accusation the Manama government denies.
Shi'ites are demanding a constitutional monarchy with a
government chosen from within an elected parliament.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark
Heinrich)