MANAMA Jan 15 Bahrain's crown prince met the
leader of the main Shi'ite Muslim opposition group on Wednesday
to try to revive reconciliation talks suspended last week in a
setback for efforts to stabilise the U.S.-allied Gulf state.
The breakdown in the reconciliation process raised jitters
in the Gulf Arab island monarchy, which is in the middle of a
regional tussle for influence between Shi'ite Iran and Sunni
Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia.
The meeting between Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa and the
head of the opposition Al Wefaq group, Sheikh Ali Salman, and
leaders of other opposition groups in Bahrain, was the first
since 2011, after protests by majority Shi'ites demanding
democratic reforms and a bigger say in government.
"The meeting was especially frank and very transparent," Al
Wefaq said in a statement signed by five main parties.
Al Wefaq said the meeting was held on the crown prince's
initiative.
Crown Prince Salman, who was named first deputy prime
minister last year, has pushed for the talks and is seen to be
spearheading a more reformist line in the ruling family.
His royal court confirmed the meeting in a statement late on
Wednesday, and said the parties had committed to "accelerate
dialogue and elevate discussions by including more senior
representation from all parties".
A government spokesperson's statement said the meeting was
initiated by King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. It said future talks
would tackle issues concerning the legislative, judicial and
executive branches and electoral constituencies.
Prince Salman also met other independent political figures,
members of both houses of parliament, according to his Twitter
account.
Home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, Bahrain has been in political
limbo since February 2011 when the Sunni-led government quelled
mass protests led by Shi'ites.
Against the backdrop of small-scale civil unrest, the
opposing sides began talks last year on a new blueprint to run
the country of 1.3 million people. But the dialogue unravelled
after the opposition boycotted meetings in September in protest
at the arrest of one of its senior leaders.
Bahraini Shi'ites complain of discrimination at the hands of
the ruling Sunni minority in jobs, housing and education - an
accusation the Manama government denies.
Shi'ites are demanding a constitutional monarchy with a
government chosen from within an elected parliament.
