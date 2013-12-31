* Bahrain locked in cycle of protest
* Hardliners appear in the ascendant on both sides
* Hopes for a breakthrough remain fragile
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Dec 31 Bahraini government and opposition
groups are sliding into an increasingly dogged confrontation
amid rising fears over violence, with authorities using arrests,
raids and strict new laws against activists seeking political
reform.
Efforts to reconcile the government and opposition groups
seeking reform seem ever more hostage to hardliners on both
sides, diplomats and analysts say.
An example was a July car bombing in the capital: the
resulting security crackdown, involving raids, arrests, tough
new laws and strict sentencing, boosted the Sunni Muslim
monarchy's control, but mutual mistrust was also deepened.
Many wonder where the climate of recrimination will lead in
Baharain, base to the U.S. Fifth Fleet.
"The worst scenario is that the crackdown by the authorities
will increase and the violent reaction to this crackdown will
also increase," said Sheikh Ali Salman, a Shi'ite cleric and
head of the main opposition al-Wefaq group, which advocates
non-violence.
On Monday, the government said it had foiled an attempt to
smuggle explosives and arms, some made in Iran and Syria, into
the country by boat. It complained of "plans to carry out
terrorist acts".
In government circles, responsibility for security flare-ups
is placed squarely with the opposition. Information Minister
Sameera Rajab said of al-Wefaq: "We don't trust them. They have
to work hard to get the trust back."
The strategically vital island has been hit by unrest since
large pro-democracy protests in early 2011, becoming a front
line in a region-wide tussle for influence between Shi'ite
Muslim Iran and Sunni Arab states such as Saudi Arabia.
The mass disturbances were put down, yet demonstrators drawn
mainly from Bahrain's big Shi'ite community haved continued
small protests almost daily, demanding the Sunni ruling family
create a constitutional monarchy.
A resumption of the big protests of early 2011 appears
unlikely, with Bahrainis apparently weary of political crisis.
Yet hopes for a breakthrough now seem feeble.
Adel al-Asomi, a member of parliament who is critical of
Shi'ite oppposition groups, said: "Bahrain is a small country
that cannot take more. It has been three years of terrorist acts
and unplanned steps by the opposition."
"I hope there is a solution, but until now there are no
indications that there can be any solution soon."
CYCLE OF CLASHES AND CLAMPDOWN
The country's worst turmoil since the 1990s quickly changed
from peaceful demonstrations to an attritional cycle of clashes
between mostly Shi'ite protesters and mainly Sunni security
forces in which dozens have died, including some policemen.
The violence has added new layers of grievance to the
original dispute, in which the opposition accused the ruling
family of manipulating sectarian divisions to avoid democracy,
while the government charged Wefaq of working for Iran.
Hardliners in both camps, the Saudi-backed ruling family and
the mainly Shi'ite opposition, are gaining ground, complicating
efforts to end the cycle of protest and clampdown.
A year ago hopes for a breakthrough rose when Crown Prince
Salman, seen by some opposition figures as a more moderate
figure within the Al Khalifa ruling family, called for a renewal
of political talks abandoned in 2011.
While the two sides remained apart on many big issues, the
talks began and some sort of deal appeared possible.
Then, on July 17, a car bomb exploded in a carpark outside
the Sheikh Isa bin Salman Sunni mosque in Riffa, an area where
many members of the ruling family and armed forces live.
There were no casualties. But the blast undermined the Crown
Prince's efforts to push political and economic reforms, instead
strengthening hawks inside the Al Khalifa family who see Shi'ite
protests as a threat.
"The Crown Prince was hunkered down. He has to be seen to be
tough," said one Western diplomat.
"Since then it has been hard going."
Days after the bombing, parliament held an extraordinary
session and agreed to strip of their nationality anyone who
commits, or calls for, "terrorist crimes", while the king
decreed additional tough new penalties for such offences.
The amendments prescribe a jail sentence on anyone who
carries out or attempts a bombing attack. Anyone who puts or
carries anything that resembles explosives or firecrackers in
public places will also receive prison terms.
Protests in Manama were banned and weeks later the
government barred opposition members from meeting foreign
diplomats without official approval.
DEAL OR NO DEAL
When a senior Wefaq official and former lawmaker, Khalil
al-Marzouq, was arrested in September and put on trial for
inciting terrorism, the opposition pulled out of the talks.
The arrest of Marzouq, followed by the charging of Sheikh
Salman with insulting the Interior Ministry and "spreading lies"
capable of jeopardising national security, marked a turning
point in government rhetoric towards Wefaq.
However, by clamping down on the main opposition group, the
government risks losing its only credible negotiating partner,
said Jane Kinninmont of the British thinktank Chatham House.
"There are other influential opposition leaders, some of
whom have more influence on the regular street protesters, but
the government has so far been unwilling to talk to figures who
have tougher demands than Wefaq," she said.
Despite the pessimism, however, a number of insiders still
speculate that a deal may be possible.
The specifics of such an agreement remain unclear.
In one scenario suggested by analyst Coline Schep from
Control Risks, the government could attempt to offer Wefaq
junior ministerial posts or changes to electoral districts,
which the opposition says underrepresent Shi'ites.
In return, it might ask Wefaq to end its boycott of
parliamentary elections, started in 2011, and halt street
violence, which Schep believes it has only limited power to do
if no deep reforms addressing Shi'ites' grievances were made.
A former U.S. official said he believed Bahrain's rulers
were ready to offer the opposition a deal.
"The opposition can't get their act together. They are not
interested in a compromise. They've had chances that they failed
to seize," said the former official.
However, the ruling family has shown no willingness to yield
to Wefaq's bottom-line demands that parliament be given full
powers to legislate and form parliaments.
The elected assembly's powers to legislate are neutralized
by an appointed chamber and the monarchy dominates the cabinet
-- headed by the same Al Khalifa prime minister since 1971.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Angus
McDowall and Ralph Boulton)