DUBAI Jan 24 A Shi'ite opposition leader
already serving a four-year jail sentence in Bahrain has been
accused of three more offences including "public incitement
against the constitutional order of the country", his lawyer
said on Sunday.
The public prosecutor's office said it was investigating
content on the social media account of Ali Salman, who was
convicted last year of inciting unrest, and had questioned him
in the presence of three lawyers.
The charges also include not complying with laws and calling
for unauthorised marches. "The public prosecution formally
charged him with these accusations," one of Salman's lawyers,
Hassan Radhi, said, adding that the charges carried sentences of
six months to three years.
The Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom, which hosts the U.S.
Fifth Fleet, has experienced sporadic unrest since mass protests
in 2011 led by majority Shi'ites demanding reforms and a bigger
role in government. The government denies opposition charges it
discriminates against Shi'ites.
The prosecutor's office said Salman, the most senior jailed
figure in the Shi'ite opposition, had denied the charges. It was
not immediately clear who was running his Twitter account while
he was in prison.
Bahrain says the opposition has a sectarian agenda and is
backed by Shi'ite power Iran, a charge Shi'ite groups deny.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)