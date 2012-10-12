MANAMA Oct 12 Police in Bahrain fired teargas
and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing
anti-government protesters marching in the old market area of
central Manama on Friday, witnesses said.
About 10 people were arrested, they said.
Thousands took part in a second march along a stretch of
highway outside the capital Manama, which passed without
incident, witnesses said. This one was permitted by the
authorities, unlike the march in central Manama.
The main opposition bloc al-Wefaq organised the larger
march, under the slogan "Stop the shedding of our blood, we will
not give up our demands".
Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, has been
volatile since its Shi'ite majority began protests last year and
were stopped by its Sunni Muslim rulers, using martial law and
help from Gulf neighbours.
Shi'ites complain of discrimination in the electoral system,
jobs, housing, education and by government departments,
including the police and army. They say government assertions
that it is addressing those concerns have produced no action.
A commission of international legal experts reported in
November that torture had been systematically used on protesters
to punish and extract hundreds of confessions. Among its many
recommendations were reviewing activists' jail sentences.
Bahraini authorities accuse regional Shi'ite power Iran of
encouraging the unrest and have vowed a tough response to
violent protests as talks with the opposition have stalled.