MANAMA Oct 2 Bahraini protesters threw petrol
bombs and stones on Tuesday at riot police who were trying to
disperse them with water cannons after the funeral of a Shi'ite
man jailed for his role in last year's pro-democracy uprising,
witnesses said.
Bahrain's Information Authority said Mohammed Ali Ahmed
Mushaima had been in hospital since August, and died of
complications from sickle cell disease.
But opposition activists accused the authorities of causing
the 23-year-old's death by denying him proper treatment.
"Due to his medical condition, his lawyer had tried more
than once ... to ensure adequate medical attention for him, but
the prison authorities failed to provide such attention," said
Mohammed al-Maskati, head of the Bahrain Youth Society for
Human Rights.
Mushaima was jailed for seven years in March 2011 for
"vandalism, rioting, assaulting a police officer and resisting
arrest", one of hundreds of people who were arrested in weeks of
mass protests inspired by uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt.
Despite that crackdown and two months of martial law that
followed, clashes between police and protesters still occur
almost daily in Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based. On
Friday, a 17-year-old died in a confrontation with riot police.
The protesters, mainly from the Shi'ite majority, had
demanded a bigger role for elected representatives and less
power for the ruling al-Khalifa family, who are Sunni Muslims.
Some Shi'ite groups sought an end to the monarchy.
Shi'ites complain of discrimination in the electoral system,
jobs, housing, education and government departments including
the police and army. They say government assertions that it is
addressing those concerns have produced no action.
A commission of international legal experts reported in
November that torture had been systematically used on protesters
to punish and extract hundreds of confessions. Among its many
recommendations were reviewing activists' jail sentences.
FUNERAL
Witnesses said thousands of people, mostly Shi'ites, had
gathered for Mushaima's funeral on Tuesday, which passed
peacefully.
They said clashes erupted afterwards when police stopped
hundreds of people trying to march to the Pearl Roundabout, the
centre of last year's uprising.
Separately, activists said six Bahraini medics had been
re-arrested on Tuesday, a day after losing appeals against jail
terms ranging from one month to five years for their role in the
pro-democracy protests.
The medics were freed from detention last year after an
outcry over allegations of torture.
Ali al-Ekry, former senior surgeon at the Salmaniya hospital
in Manama, was sentenced in June to five years in jail. Eight
other medics received prison sentences ranging from one month to
three years, and nine people were acquitted.
The charges included inciting hatred and calling for the
overthrow of Bahrain's rulers.
The World Medical Association, a confederation of 100
national medical associations, said the verdicts were
"unacceptable" and urged Bahrain to drop the sentences.
Amnesty said it considered the jailed medics prisoners of
conscience.
"Despite the government's claims that the medics committed a
criminal offence, Amnesty International believes they have been
jailed solely for peacefully exercising their legitimate rights
to freedom of expression, association and assembly," said Ann
Harrison, programme director for the Middle East and North
Africa at Amnesty International.
Bahraini officials could not be reached immediately for
comment on the cases.
The government has denounced the protest movement as
sectarian and part of a quest by Shi'ite Iran to dominate the
region. Iran denies involvement and Bahraini Shi'ites deny being
steered from Tehran.