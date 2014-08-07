* Bahrain says Qatar targeted specific families
MANAMA, Aug 7 Bahrain has accused wealthier
neighbour Qatar of harming its national security by "luring"
some nationals to take Qatari citizenship, state news agency BNA
said, a charge that could widen a rift among Gulf Arab
countries.
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates recalled
their ambassadors from Doha in March, accusing Qatar of failing
to honour an accord not to interfere in each others' internal
affairs. The countries are all members of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), along with Kuwait and Oman.
Efforts to patch up the rift, largely centred around Qatar's
backing for the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood movement which the
other countries deeply oppose, have so far failed.
BNA quoted the Interior Ministry's Undersecretary for
Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs, Sheikh Rashid bin
Khalifa Al-Khalifa, as saying Qatar had "targeted specific
families and singled out a particular category of people" with
no consideration to Bahraini laws.
"The naturalisation of Bahrainis would affect Bahrain's
national security and vital interests negatively," the agency
said on its English website late on Wednesday, quoting the
official.
Sheikh Rashid gave no details on who was being targeted for
naturalisation or how many had been granted Qatari citizenship.
Bahrain is acutely sensitive to changes in its demographic
balance between Shi'ite Muslims and Sunnis.
The Sunni-ruled kingdom has a Shi'ite majority and an
ongoing conflict between the government and predominantly
Shi'ite protesters calling for more democracy has strong
sectarian elements.
There was no immediate comment from Qatar on the accusation,
but a Gulf source said Bahrain's complaint was linked to
requests for naturalisation by some Bahraini families with
tribal links to Qatar.
These requests are still under consideration, the source
said, and the applicants had not yet met the requirement that
include residing in the country for five years before being
granted citizenship.
The source speculated that Bahrain may be concerned because
such moves could affect its demographic balance.
"The problem with Bahrain is keeping a Sunni-Shi'ite balance
and that's why this issue is very sensitive for them," the
source told Reuters.
Bahraini Shi'ites have long accused their government of
naturalising Sunnis from abroad so that they would eventually
outnumber Shi'ites in the small Gulf kingdom.
Bahrain, home of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, still sees regular
violence more than three years after security forces quelled
pro-democracy protests that erupted on the island during the
Arab Spring.
Bahrain's opposition has been largely decimated by arrests
and prosecutions, and some young men have increasingly turned
violent, targeting police and security forces with home-made
bombs. Many are in jail and some are on trial on charges related
to attacking security forces.
CITIZENSHIP REVOKED
In the latest trial, BNA said that the criminal court in
Manama decided on Wednesday to revoke the citizenship of nine
Bahrainis convicted of "forming a terrorist cell".
The cell had intended to smuggle weapons into Bahrain and
help some detainees flee the country, BNA said.
The court also sentenced 14 people to prison terms ranging
from five to 15 years for the same charges, BNA said, adding
that some of them were also found guilty of contacting elements
who work for non-Arab, Shi'ite power Iran.
(Reporting by Farishta Saeed in Manama and Amena Bakr in Doha;
Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus McDowall and Raissa
Kasolowsky)