By Joseph Logan
| DUBAI, April 11
DUBAI, April 11 Organisers of the Bahrain Grand
Prix, a glitzy showcase for the Gulf island kingdom, insist it
will go ahead this month despite political unrest, bitter
sectarian divisions and street violence.
Last year's Formula One race was cancelled amid a harsh
government crackdown on protests. Opposition activists calling
for democratic reform want it called off again, condemning the
glamorous big-money international event as a "tool of
repression".
Bahrain's minority Sunni Muslim rulers invited in troops
from Sunni neighbour Saudi Arabia to put down the uprising a
year ago, which was led by members of Bahrain's Shi'ite
minority, in a crackdown condemned by human rights groups.
The Grand Prix is the island nation's biggest sporting
event, launched in 2004 by the crown prince, who is honorary
president.
Opposition groups want the race, scheduled for April 20-22,
stopped again.
"The regime is using these events as tools of repression,
it seeks its legitimacy from these events, not from the people,"
said UK-based dissident Saeed Shehabi, who has been sentenced in
absentia for involvement in an alleged plot to overthrow the
monarchy violently.
"We'd like to stop this lifeline ... by stopping it, it
shows the world that there is a crisis.
"They would like to boast to the world of a stable society
and popular backing," Shehabi added. "We need this to show
people that they are there by force, not by popular will."
"We have always campaigned against holding it in Bahrain
because it is used as a tool against us. We want to blunt that
tool."
"ARMCHAIR OBSERVERS"
There have been media reports of calls from within motor
racing for it to be cancelled, too, with one unnamed team
principal telling Britain's Guardian newspaper all the Formula
One teams were hoping the governing FIA would call off the race.
Grand Prix organisers on Tuesday hit back.
Bahrain International Circuit chairman Zayed Al Zayani said
"armchair observers" had been driving the debate.
"This, combined with the scaremongering tactics of certain
small extremist groups on social networking sites, has created
huge misconceptions about the current situation," he added.
Shi'ite Muslims, demanding curbs to the ruling family's
power, stage protests almost daily. Police use tear gas against
demonstrators armed with petrol bombs.
The latest focus of their unrest has been calls for the
release of jailed hunger-striking opposition activist Abdulhadi
al-Khawaja, sentenced to life for allegedly attempting to
overthrow the monarchy.
One protest this week was followed by a bomb attack that
wounded seven policemen.
Bahrain's Sunni Muslims have been taking to the streets too.
A witness said a group of about 100 people gathered from
Sunni districts on Wednesday to protest the attack on police and
call for harsher measures against Shi'ite protesters.
TORTURE FOR "TRAITORS"
They accosted a motorist who honked his horn in a pattern
that matched a chant opposition protesters use to call for the
fall of Bahrain's king, he said.
"They stopped that car and smashed it completely before the
police could do anything," the witness said. "When they tried to
go toward Nuweidrat, the people there were ready for them with
molotovs, and police kept them from clashing, firing tear gas."
A post on a popular online forum included pictures of men,
some masked, gathered near an overturned vehicle at the site and
surrounded by police vehicles, along with a statement signed
"Youth of Riffa" warning of further attacks. The pictures could
not be independently verified.
"If the acts of sabotage don't cease in the next 24 hours
and the appropriate measures aren't taken, the Youth of Riffa
will intervene with firearms against every traitor to the
homeland," it said.
"Any traitor carrying out sabotage will be caught and
decisively tortured to death."
(Additional reporting by John Acher in Copenhagen and Rania El
Gamal in Dubai; Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Andrew
Roche)