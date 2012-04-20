(Adds Bahrain government comment)
DUBAI, April 20 Media freedom groups have
accused Bahrain of using this weekend's Formula One motor race
as a propaganda exercise to improve its international image,
saying it wants to stop journalists reporting on anti-government
protests.
With police firing tear gas and stun grenades to disperse
demonstrators, Bahrain has turned back some reporters at the
airport in the days leading up to the race, while allowing
others in. One Reuters correspondent was still waiting for an
entry visa as Grand Prix cars took to the track for Friday's
first practice session amid tight security.
"Bahrain wants the international attention brought by
hosting a Grand Prix but doesn't want foreign journalists to
wander from the race track where they might see political
protests," said Robert Mahoney, deputy director of the Committee
to Protect Journalists in New York.
"Bahrain tells the outside world it has nothing to hide. If
that's the case then it must allow journalists entry visas and
let them report freely," he added.
An official from the Information Affairs Authority said more
than 200 journalists from various media organsiations had
entered the country to cover the race, including from the news
agencies Associated Press, Agence France Presse and Reuters.
"We always knew and expected coverage of events in Bahrain
as part of the context of the F1 being held so one can hardly
claim we are trying to squelch coverage on events in Bahrain,"
said the information agency's spokeswoman. "We also have invited
non-sports related journalists who were unable to get a visa for
this week to apply to come after the race."
Bahrain has been in turmoil since a democracy movement
erupted more than a year ago. The Arab Spring protests were
initially crushed with the loss of dozens of lives, including
those of security personnel, but youths still clash daily with
riot police and protesters have promised to disrupt Sunday's
race with "a day of rage".
Bahrain's chief of public security said a number of "rioters
and vandals" had been arrested for taking part in unlawful
protests.
The Reporters Without Borders group also attacked Bahrain's
handling of the Grand Prix, which was cancelled last year due to
the protests but which is due to go ahead on Sunday.
The group said it was "launching a campaign and a petition
condemning the appallingly repressive policies of King Hamad bin
Isa al-Khalifa's government since the start of the Arab Spring
and its current propaganda focus on the Formula One Grand Prix".
Thomson Reuters, the New York-based parent of
Reuters, is a sponsor of the Williams team which is entered for
Sunday's race.
A number of journalists who cover the full Formula One World
Championship season are already in Bahrain for the Grand Prix.
However, a Dubai-based sports reporter for the Associated Press,
one of two from the U.S. news agency accredited to cover the
Grand Prix, said he was turned back at Manama's airport this
week.
A journalist from Britain's Financial Times said he had
spent several hours at the airport on Thursday trying in vain to
gain entry, before booking a flight back out.
PROTESTS INTENSIFY
Protests have intensified in the week leading up to the race
as mostly Shi'ite Muslims take to the streets. The country's
Sunni elite crushed last year's uprising, bringing in troops
from neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and more than 30 people
including security personnel died.
In February the government introduced temporary visa
restrictions for some Western nationals, limited international
rights groups to five-day visas and delayed a trip by the U.N.'s
chief investigator into torture to July.
A Reuters Formula One correspondent who covers the entire
Grand Prix season has been allowed into Bahrain along with a
television producer and photographer.
However, Dubai-based Reuters correspondent Andrew Hammond
was among the reporters still awaiting visas late on Thursday,
along with others from the AP and Agence France Presse.
"We cover sports events throughout the world, under all
kinds of circumstances, and we see no reason that journalists
should be prevented from coverage in Bahrain," said AP's
Managing Editor for Sports Lou Ferrara. "The government should
not dictate or prohibit sports coverage in any way. We hope to
see a favorable resolution soon."
In May 2011, Bahrain expelled the previous Reuters
correspondent assigned to cover the country. Reuters employs
about 3,000 journalists worldwide.
Bahrain declined to issue visas to some journalists during
martial law last year and when protests swelled on the Feb. 14
first anniversary of the uprising. One Dubai-based journalist
said he was called by the information ministry in February
telling him not to come although he had already been issued a
visa.
(Reporting by Reed Stevenson; Writing by David Stamp)