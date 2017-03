DUBAI Aug 13 Bahrain's Gulf Finance House reported a 252 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The firm, which suffered heavily in the wake of the global financial crisis and required multiple debt restructurings, made a net profit of $9.5 million in the three months to June 30, according to an emailed statement.

This compares with a profit of $2.7 million in the year-earlier period.

