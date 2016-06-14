WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. State Department expressed concern on Tuesday about Bahrain's decision to suspend the main opposition group al-Wefaq, and urged Bahraini authorities to reverse the decision.

"We are deeply troubled by today's alarming move by the government of Bahrain to dissolve the opposition political society al-Wefaq," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)