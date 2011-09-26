DUBAI, Sept 26 Gulf Arab state Bahrain is
planning to issue a $1 billion sovereign Islamic bond and has
mandated three banks for the proposed sale, banking sources
said.
BNP Paribas , Citigroup and Standard
Chartered have been appointed to manage the issue, the
bankers with knowledge of the move said, although they gave no
idea as to when the issue would happen.
The Central Bank of Bahrain had initially invited banks to
pitch for a $1bn conventional bond back in February but the
results of that process were delayed because of the outbreak of
political unrest in the kingdom.
While the political situation is not fully resolved, a
decision to award mandates for an offering was made in the last
couple of weeks, one of the sources said, with authorities
choosing a sukuk route instead.
"A sukuk is the right instrument for them," the source said.
"A lot of Saudi investors would buy into it, while there
will be appetite from the Islamic funds on the island. This is
important because it is not going to appeal to international
investors unless there is a huge premium."
Bahrain last tapped the international debt market in March
2010, when it printed a $1.25 billion ten-year bond through BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and JP Morgan .
Costs to insure Bahrain, and other Gulf, sovereign debt have
ballooned in recent days, with spreads thrown wider by risk
averse investors rattled by global economic uncertainty.
The bid yield on Bahrain's $1.25 billion 5.5 percent
Eurobond maturing 2020 was at 6.110 percent at
1126 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data, its highest level
since issue.
(Reporting By David French and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Ron
Askew)