* BNP Paribas, Citigroup, StanChart mandated -lead

* Central bank confirms plans to issue sukuk

* Issuance a way to reduce budget gap (Adds analyst comments, CDS prices, background)

By David French and Martina Fuchs

DUBAI, Nov 2 Bahrain will attempt to tap international investors for the first time since political unrest hit the country this year, announcing it will roadshow a benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated Islamic bond later this month.

Investor meetings will start after next week's Eid al-Adha holiday, taking place simultaneously in Saudi Arabia and Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 14 and London and Singapore on Nov. 15, a lead manager said on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas , Citigroup and Standard Chartered have been mandated to run the potential ijara sukuk issue, he added.

Ijara sukuk, one of the most common forms of Islamic financing, involves a transfer of tangible assets -- most commonly real estate -- from one party to the next as Islamic law does not allow for debt or interest payments.

"It is very early to tell whether there will be good investor demand for the issue. It depends on the global environment, what happens over the next week or two," said Nish Popat, senior investment manager at ING Investment Management.

"Investor appetite for Middle East bonds has improved, and we continue to believe that people look at the Middle East for value," he said.

The Central Bank of Bahrain confirmed on Wednesday it was looking to sell a sukuk but did not give further detail on the size of the issue, nor comment on likely investor demand.

Bankers said in September that Bahrain had mandated the three institutions for a $1 billion sukuk.

Bahrain had initially looked to sell a $1 billion conventional bond at the beginning of the year but, having invited banks to pitch for roles on the transaction, was forced to postpone plans amid political unrest affecting the kingdom and the wider Arab region.

By switching to the Islamic structure, analysts have said Bahrain was hoping to attract more demand from regional investors, mainly from Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh sent troops to help contain mainly Shi'ite-led revolt in the fellow Sunni-ruled kingdom, which has a strategic location near the Saudi key oil-producing Eastern Province. Saudi Arabia's regional rival Iran had claimed Bahrain before the island's 1971 independence from Britain.

Bahrain last tapped the international debt market in March 2010, when it printed a $1.25 billion 10-year bond. The paper was trading at a spread equivalent to 407.6 basis points over U.S. Treasuries at 1221 GMT.

PLUGGING THE BUDGET GAP

The island state's budget for this year, including a 22 percent jump in spending, estimates a deficit of 10.1 percent of GDP, or 835.7 million dinars ($2.2 billion). Analysts said the issue may help Bahrain reduce its budget gap.

"Issuance is one way of plugging the deficit. The reason why the budget is registering a deficit is because Bahrain has increased expenditures after events earlier in the year," said Giyas Gokkent, chief economist at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

For 2012, the government forecasts a deficit of 8.8 percent of GDP due to slightly lower spending, which at 3.08 billion dinars is still 14 percent higher than the original 2012 plan.

Brent crude prices LCOc1, holding above $100 per barrel for most of the year, are also expected to help plug part of the small non-OPEC crude producer's fiscal shortfall.

Analysts estimate Bahrain, rated 'Baa1' by Moody's and 'BBB' by Standard & Poor's, needs an average oil price of $108 to balance its budget and that it will see a fiscal deficit of 1.1 percent of GDP in 2011, a Reuters poll showed.

Bahrain's five-year credit default swaps stood at 370 points on Wednesday , below a two-and-half year high of 405 basis points seen in October, Markit data showed.

The country said on Tuesday it would push ahead with parliamentary reforms it hopes will end the unrest, in an announcement that came a day after a rights commission head said he had found evidence of systematic abuse.

"Government measures seem to have had little impact on calming tensions, which seem to be simmering away sub-surface," RBS said in a note dated Oct. 31.

"Bahrain has suffered possibly long-term reputational damage on the back of the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that has been a set-back for the small economy," it said. ($1 = 0.377 Bahraini Dinars) (Editing by)