Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Aug 7 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) said on Sunday that its board was recommending a cash dividend of 0.01 dinars ($0.027) per share for the first half of 2016.
The payout was unchanged from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company posted a 1.7 percent decline in second-quarter profit to 13.08 million dinars as it recorded losses from its share in Yemen's Sabafon.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by John Stonestreet)
