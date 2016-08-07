DUBAI Aug 7 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) said on Sunday that its board was recommending a cash dividend of 0.01 dinars ($0.027) per share for the first half of 2016.

The payout was unchanged from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company posted a 1.7 percent decline in second-quarter profit to 13.08 million dinars as it recorded losses from its share in Yemen's Sabafon.

($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by John Stonestreet)