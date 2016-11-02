DUBAI Nov 2 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 26.9 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

* Net profit of 9.8 million dinars ($26 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to the company's financial statement, compared with a profit of 13.4 million dinars a year earlier.

* SICO Bahrain forecast: 12.8 mln dinars.

* Net profit of 32.5 million dinars in the first nine months of 2016, down from 40.9 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)