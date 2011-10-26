(Adds details)
* Q3 net profit falls 8 pct 17.75 mln dinars - Reuters
calculations
* Tough competition at home to blame for profit drop -
chairman
* Q3 revenue 82.3 mln dinars vs 85.3 mln dinars a year ago
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 26 Bahrain Telecommunications
(Batelco) on Wednesday reported an 8 percent fall in
its third-quarter net profit, its sixth straight quarterly
decline, as stiffer domestic competition weighed on revenue.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 17.75 million
dinars ($47.23 million), according to Reuters calculations. This
compares with a profit of 19.3 million dinars in the same period
a year ago.
One analyst polled by Reuters forecast the firm would post a
quarterly profit of 22 million dinars.
Revenue and profit were "impacted throughout 2011 by
significant and ongoing competitive pressures in Bahrain",
Batelco chairman Shaikh Hamad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa said in a
statement.
Batelco competes against units of Kuwait's Zain
and Saudi Telecom Co in its home market.
Batelco, which in September scrapped a joint purchase of a
25-percent stake in Zain Saudi , said revenues were
82.3 million dinars in the quarter, down from 85.3 million
dinars a year earlier.
The group still wants to expand overseas, chief executive
Shaikh Mohamed said in the statement.
"Acquisitions of mobile and broadband operators in MENA
(Middle East and North Africa) and India are important strategic
growth drivers which would allow Batelco Group to grow and
diversify its revenues," Mohamed said. "Acquisitions and
partnerships with other operators to grow our scale and
investments in ICT related opportunities are also important
priorities."
Batelco has interests in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, India, Yemen
and Saudi Arabia, with these provding 37 percent of revenue in
the first nine months of 2011, it said.
The firm's shares closed 1 percent higher on the Bahrain
bourse before the results were announced, trimming their
year-to-date losses to 22.4 percent.
According to Zain's 2010 annual report, Batelco had a 37
percent share of Bahrain's mobile subscribers, while the units
of Zain and STC claimed 32 and 31 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Amran Abocar)