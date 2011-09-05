By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Sept 5 Bahrain's telecoms regulator has
issued notices to Bahrain Telecommunications Co
(Batelco) and Saudi Telecom Co unit Viva, accusing
them of anti-competitive pricing on international calls to Asia.
The two operators have until Oct. 13 to respond, after which
the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) will decide
whether to impose any penalties, a TRA spokesman said.
"The notices allege the operators' pricing constituted an
abuse of dominance in the international mobile
telecommunications market," it said in an emailed statement.
"TRA believes that such pricing destroys the market's forces
and hinders competition between operators by reducing the
opportunities for fair competition in the market, and harms the
interests of consumer in the long run."
The notice relates to tariffs to several Asian countries,
including India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Bangladesh.
Non-Bahrainis make up more than a third of Bahrain's estimated
1.2 million people, with a significant minority coming from
Asia.
Bahrain has three mobile carriers: Batelco, Viva and
Kuwait's Zain , while there are more than a dozen
companies who sell prepaid cards for international calls.
Batelco and STC were not immediately available for comment.
