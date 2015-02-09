* New channel aired interview with opposition figure
* Bahrain says decision does not violate media freedoms
* Saudi owner's views not shared by country's rulers
MANAMA, Feb 9 Bahrain said on Monday it had
suspended the operation of a new satellite news channel owned by
a Saudi prince shortly after its launch because it had not done
enough to combat "extremism and terrorism".
Bahrain's statement, carried by state media, was the first
official comment since the new Alarab channel was shut down on
its first day of broadcasting after it interviewed a Bahraini
opposition politician.
Bahrain's Information Affairs Authority (IAA) said Alarab,
owned by billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed, a nephew of King
Salman, had not obtained a licence needed to start broadcasting
from the country. Alarab said last week it had stopped
broadcasting for technical reasons.
The IAA statement also accused Alarab of failing "to match
the standards of regional and international practice agreements,
to take account of efforts aimed at stemming the tide of
extremism and terrorism throughout the region and the world".
During its brief time on air, the channel carried an
interview with Khalil al-Marzouq, a senior figure in Bahrain's
main Shi'ite opposition movement Al Wefaq, though in Monday's
statement the IAA denied any intention to quash free expression.
"The IAA stresses that the decision (to shut Alarab) has no
impact upon principles of media freedom and is strictly based on
the government's commitment to ensuring the diversity and
impartiality of media outlets in the Kingdom," it said.
Bahrain has held Wefaq's leader Sheikh Ali Salman since
December on charges of promoting regime change by force, a
charge he denies.
Wefaq boycotted a parliamentary election last year partly
because it said voting districts favoured the minority Sunnis in
the majority Shi'ite kingdom.
Bahrain's Sunni ruling dynasty has close security and
political ties with Saudi Arabia. Both accuse regional rival
Shi'ite Iran of backing Bahrain's political opposition, a charge
Tehran denies.
Although the Alarab channel's owner Prince Alwaleed is a
nephew of new Saudi King Salman and a prominent member of the
ruling Al Saud dynasty, his outspoken views on social and
political issues do not reflect official Saudi thinking.
Saudi Arabia sent troops to support Bahrain's own security
forces in 2011 when they put down a popular uprising by mainly
Shi'ite protesters.
Speaking in 2012 following Arab Spring revolts against
autocratic rulers in some Arab countries, Prince Alwaleed told
U.S. news network CNN his planned channel was an attempt to fill
"an opening for a more pragmatic and logical channel that really
takes the centre's point of view".
(Reporting by Farishta Saeed; Writing by Angus McDowall;
Editing by Gareth Jones)