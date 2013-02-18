Australia shares rise, driven by miners; New Zealand up
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
DUBAI Feb 18 The United Arab Emirates will grant Bahrain $2.5 billion to help fund development projects in the Gulf Arab state, state-owned Bahrain News Agency reported on Monday.
The money, to be disbursed over 10 years, would finance projects in housing, electricity, water, infrastructure and social services, the agency said. (Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Toby Chopra)
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited: * Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Y4qM3r Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 6 Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA: