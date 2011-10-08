* Resolution is rare challenge to US arm sales
* Lawmakers seek to halt arms sales until rights improve
WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. lawmakers, concerned
about the Bahraini government's response to a popular uprising,
on Friday introduced a rare measure that would halt a $53
million arms sale to the Gulf Arab state.
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon and U.S. Representative
James McGovern of Massachusetts, both Democrats, said they
introduced resolutions in both houses of Congress to prevent
the sale of U.S. weapons to Bahrain "until meaningful steps are
taken to improve human rights" there.
"Selling weapons to a regime that is violently suppressing
peaceful civil dissent and violating human rights is
antithetical to our foreign policy goals and the principle of
basic rights for all that the U.S. has worked hard to promote,"
Wyden said in a statement posted on his website.
"The U.S. should not reward a regime that actively
suppresses its people. This resolution will withhold the sale
of arms to Bahrain until the ruling family shows a real
commitment to human rights," Wyden said.
The Pentagon last month notified lawmakers that it had
approved the sale of $53 million of weapons to Bahrain,
including more than 44 armored Humvees and 300 missiles, 50 of
which have bunker busting capability.
Prime contractors for the arms sale would be AM General
[MAFHDG.UL] and Raytheon Co (RTN.N), according to the Defense
Security Cooperation Agency, the part of the Pentagon that
oversees foreign arms sales.
The notice of the sale was officially reported to Congress
on Sept. 14, triggering a 30-day period during which Congress
can pass a resolution opposing the sale. Lawmakers seldom
challenge arms sales notifications since weapons sales are
generally vetted with Congress before being made public.
In the wake of the so-called "Arab spring," which swept the
governments of Egypt, Tunisia and Libya from power, Bahrain's
Shi'ite majority turned up the political heat in the island
country, which put down a pro-democracy uprising earlier this
year with the help of neighboring Saudi Arabia.
Many Shi'ite areas are witnessing almost nightly clashes
with police. Opposition groups say heavy-handed police tactics
are worsening tension on the street. Hundreds of Shi'ites were
dismissed from their jobs over suspected roles in the protests
and many remain in police detention.
About 30 people, mainly Shi'ites, died when the protest
movement erupted in February, but ongoing clashes and deaths in
police custody have taken the total past 40, according to the
Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR).
McGovern said it was not in the United States' national
security interest to sell weapons to Bahrain. "Human rights
ought to matter in our foreign and military policy," he said.
"Now is not the time to sell weapons to Bahrain."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gary Hill)