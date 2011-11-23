MANAMA Nov 23 Bahraini security forces chased youths in Shi'ite town on Wednesday and one man was killed when his car was hit by a police vehicle, activists said, hours before a report on the sectarian strife that has roiled the kingdom was to be released.

Witnesses said riot police in 4x4 vehicles sped through the streets of Aali, outside the capital Manama, in pursuit of dozens of teenagers, before seizing one and beating him with batons as helicopters circled overhead.

Graffiti in the area read "Death to Al Khalifa", a reference to the Sunni ruling family, which Bahrain's Shi'ite majority accuses of denying them access to housing, land and state employment on sectarian grounds.

Hours earlier, a security forces vehicle in the town smashed into the car of Abdelnabi Kadhim Aaqil, which struck a parked vehicle and killed the driver, activists said. Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets after the crash, they said.

It was not clear whether the dead motorist had been involved in protests, which take place almost daily in Shi'ite regions of Bahrain and are often met by security forces with tear gas.

The violence came hours before the release of a report commissioned by Bahrain into the anti-government protests earlier this year led by Shi'ites and subsequent crackdown featuring mass arrests and allegations of torture.

Bahrain called in Saudi and UAE troops in mid-March to help crush the protests it says Iran fomented through its co-religionists on the island, where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based, and which is financially dependent on Saudi Arabia.

Rights groups and activists estimate more than 3,000 people were detained in the crackdown, and says that as many as half of those faced abuse including electric shocks and beatings in detention.

Bahrain commissioned jurists led by Egyptian-American international law expert Cherif Bassiouni to report on the unrest, the greatest since sectarian-tinged political violence rocked Bahrain in the mid-1990s.

A $53 million U.S. arms deal has been pegged to the report, ahead of which Bahrain admitted security forces had in some cases used excessive force, while denying any coordinated policy of torture.

The report follows a state-orchestrated "national dialogue" over the unrest which opposition groups dismissed as a farce. It effectively preserved the powers of an upper house of parliament, which the main Shi'ite opposition quit in response to the crackdown.

