DUBAI Feb 14 One person was killed in Bahrain on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said, as activists demonstrated on the second anniversary of an uprising demanding democratic reforms in the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state.

The ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account that the police operations room had been notified by Salmaniya Hospital that one person had been "brought in with injuries, but it turned out he had later died".

The ministry added that rioters had blocked a number of roads in the island kingdom and security forces were seeking to restore order.

