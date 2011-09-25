By Andrew Hammond
| MANAMA, Sept 25
MANAMA, Sept 25 Fewer than one in five voters
cast ballots in Bahraini by-elections this weekend, a government
website showed, after the Shi'ite majority in the Gulf Arab
state boycotted the polls following the crushing of a protest
movement this year.
Eighteen parliamentary seats were vacated by the largest
opposition party Wefaq after security forces killed protesters
at the start of pro-democracy demonstrations in February.
In 14 districts, only 25,130 voters of a total 144,513 came
out to vote, representing a 17.4 percent turnout, according to
figures published on the government's elections website
www.vote.bh. All of the candidates are independents who would
have found victory a tall order without the boycott.
Voting did not take place in four districts where candidates
were running uncontested and automatically won the seat.
The low turnout was a victory for Wefaq which called on
voters to boycott the by-elections. Wefaq had predicted a 15
percent turnout and the government had said it was hoping for at
least 30 percent.
In the United Arab Emirates, a nearby Gulf country that also
held elections for an advisory council on Saturday, voter
turnout was below expectations at 28 percent.
After calling in Saudi troops and introducing martial law to
quell the protests, the government instituted a national
dialogue that has proposed reforms that opposition groups say
fall short of their demands for a democratic transition.
The proposals allow for increased parliamentary monitoring
of government ministers, but does not give the elected body real
legislative powers.
King Hamad bin Isa appoints an upper house and his uncle
Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman has been prime minister for four
decades. Bahrain, an island state that hosts the U.S. Fifth
Fleet, remains deeply divided.
The Sunni Muslim monarchy says the protest movement and
opposition groups had a Shi'ite sectarian agenda and were acting
in coordination with non-Arab Shi'ite power Iran.
The opposition denies this and says the claim is an excuse
to avoid the ruling elite giving up their monopoly on power.
DANGEROUS STALEMATE
The Justice Minister said the turnout had been a victory for
Bahrainis against "sectarian division".
"There is a popular will to create the present and the
future and challenge the sectarian division that some want to
create," Sheikh Khalid bin Ali al-Khalifa told reporters on
Saturday evening, adding some people had been arrested for
attempting to disrupt voting.
"We are not in a political crisis, but we have a problem in
Bahrain and the main issue is how to move forward."
But Wefaq leader Sheikh Ali Salman, a Shi'ite cleric, said
the results showed Bahrainis rejected the king's reforms and the
government faced a stark choice between a move to democracy or
"dictatorship".
"There is no such thing as 'Bahraini democracy', there has
to be peaceful rotation of power," he told a news conference at
Wefaq headquarters in Manama.
"If there is no transition, Bahrain will remain in a crisis
of security and human rights. This is a historic moment."
Though martial law ended in May, clashes continue almost
nightly in many Shi'ite areas of the country, whose profile as a
banking hub has been dented by the turmoil.
Michael Stephens, a researcher at the Royal United Services
Institute (RUSI) in Qatar, said the election amounted to a
referendum on the king's national dialogue and now the country
faced a dangerous stalemate.
"Given what King Hamad has said about the urgent nature of
reforms, the question is if he can deliver. If he doesn't then I
think Bahrain's in serious trouble," he said. "You'll see an
escalation of violence."
(Reporting by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Robert Woodward)