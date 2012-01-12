* Batelco to take back staff fired after protests
* Demonstrators face off against riot police in capital
(Adds protests in capital)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Jan 12 Bahrain's main
telecommunications firm said on Thursday it would re-employ
workers sacked after strikes connected to pro-democracy
protests, the second company to do so in as many days, as fresh
clashes erupted between police and demonstrators.
More than 2,000 mainly Shi'ite workers were sacked from
state-controlled companies last year for taking part in strikes
and protests against perceived discrimination and the dominance
of the ruling Sunni Muslim al-Khalifa family.
Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) will take
back axed workers "who agree to abide by Bahrain's labour law
and Batelco internal policies", Chairman Sheikh Hamad Bin
Abdulla al-Khalifa said in a statement.
A Labour Ministry committee had put pressure on Batelco
after a ministry review found that 102 of the 172 company staff
who lost their jobs had been illegally dismissed.
Bahrain, base for the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has also been under
international pressure to reinstate Shi'ite workers.
A commission of international lawyers set up by King Hamad
bin Isa al-Khalifa to investigate the unrest said in November
many Bahrainis had been unfairly dismissed. The government
promised to implement its recommendations.
Bahrain's Formula One circuit, due to host a race in April
after the 2011 edition was cancelled, reinstated staff on
Wednesday.
Despite moves to ease tensions, unrest continues in the Gulf
island state. Majority Shi'ite Muslims and police clash almost
daily, especially in mainly Shi'ite villages outside the
capital, Manama.
On Thursday, hundreds of protesters gathered in Manama,
facing off against riot police who fired tear gas and percussion
grenades to disperse them, residents and activists said.
"I saw one demonstrator get hit in the face and he was hurt
pretty badly," a resident said.
"We were so peacefully protesting why (do) they attack?"
activist Mariam al-Sarraj said in a Twitter message.
The Interior Ministry said riot police moved against the
march because it was "illegal".
"A protest group engaged in an illegal procession in ...
Manama. Police warned them and (they) disobeyed. Legal
procedures were taken," the ministry said in a message on
Twitter.
Authorities have rarely issued permits for protests marches.
(Additional reporting by Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Sophie
Hares)