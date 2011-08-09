DUBAI Aug 9 Bahrain Islamic Bank and
Al Salam Bank are in merger talks to form the Gulf
Arab state's largest Islamic lender with assets of 1.7 billion
dinars ($4.5 billion), according to a statement on the Bahraini
bourse website.
"The two boards of directors ... stated that consolidation
is the way forward for local banks in general and Islamic banks
in particular in the aftermath of financial crisis and economic
downturn and greater competitive banking environment in the
region," the statement said.
"The combined entity would have total assets of 1.7 billion
Bahraini dinars and shareholders' equity of 337 million dinars.
The combined entity would be the third largest domestic bank in
terms of total assets and the second largest in terms of
equity," the statement added.
Bahrain's central bank has said lenders in the island
kingdom have not been adversely impacted by protests earlier
this year. But bankers and analysts have said banks would be
hit as international lenders could curb financing, and tourism
and retail firms might be forced into debt restructurings.
In March, Bahrain Islamic Bank postponed a planned $143
million rights issue, citing market conditions.
($1= 0.377 Bahraini dinars)
(Writing by Firouz Sedarat)