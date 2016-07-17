DUBAI, July 17 National Shipping Company of
Saudi Arabia (Bahri) said on Sunday it signed a deal
with Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. (APICORP) to
launch a $1.5 billion investment fund that could buy up to 15
very large crude carriers (VLCCs).
The fund will be seeded with $500 million on three
occasions, subject to conditions, Bahri said in a bourse
statement, adding that it will subscribe to 15 percent of the
fund's capital.
APICORP will provide the remaining 85 percent, and will be
the manager for the fund and responsible for arranging finance,
Bahri said.
Bahri, in return, will be the technical and commercial
manager for the fleet of tankers owned by the fund.
The two parties expect to complete the remaining processes
and undertake the first phase of fundraising at the end of the
third quarter of 2016.
Bahri also said it expects the financial impact of the first
phase to appear in the first quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)