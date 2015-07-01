DUBAI, July 1 National Shipping Company of Saudi
Arabia (Bahri) has signed a deal to buy a further five
very large crude tankers from ship builder Hyundai Heavy
Industries, the exclusive oil-shipper for Saudi
Aramco said on Wednesday.
Hyundai agreed a contract in May to build five tankers and
deliver them to Bahri in 2017. The deal included an option to
buy five more, which Bahri is now taking up according to the
latest announcement.
Bahri said the cost of buying the tankers would be announced
at a later date, although each will have a capacity of 300,000
deadweight tonnage and would replace ships in its existing
fleet.
The latest five ships will be delivered during 2017 and
2018, the statement added.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)