BEIJING, March 8 The electric car subsidiary of BAIC Motor Corp Ltd plans to pursue an initial public offering, an executive told Reuters on Tuesday, as the company aligns itself with the government's policy objective to develop green cars.

"We have this plan, but it is still not clear when we will execute it," said Zhang Yong, deputy general manager of Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, without elaborating.

BAIC is also seeking to raise 3 billion yuan ($460 million) in a financing round for its electric car business, Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for Beijing Electric Vehicle declined to immediately comment on the financing round or details of the IPO.

The central government is pushing car makers to develop electric and hybrid cars; they see this as the industry's best shot at closing a competitive gap with more experienced global rivals and as a method to curb pollution.

Chinese automakers have responded by throwing themselves headlong into developing new energy vehicles, with sales of such cars quadrupling last year, and making China the largest market for electric cars.

BAIC's E-series cars were the second best-selling full electric models in 2015, according to China Passenger Car Association, followed by the Kandi Panda K11, made by a joint venture between Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. ($1 = 6.5067 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)