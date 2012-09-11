TIANJIN, China, Sept 11 Chinese state automaker BAIC Group aims to list its passenger car subsidiary in Hong Kong next year, raising around 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), its chairman said on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the initial public offering will be used to shore up its own passenger car business, Xu Heyi told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

BAIC operates car manufactory ventures with Daimler AG and Hyundai Motor.

In 2009, BAIC paid $200 million to buy technologies from Saab and has set up a 12 billion yuan production base for upscale cars in Beijing.

