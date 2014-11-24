HONG KONG Nov 24 Chinese automaker BAIC Motor, part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG, will seek approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Thursday for a planned initial public offering worth up to $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Monday.

BAIC Motor is set to start gauging investor interest for the IPO on Dec. 1, if it gets clearance from the exchange's listing committee, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The IPO roadshow would start on Dec. 8, with pricing slated for Dec. 12.

A spokeswoman for BAIC Motor in Beijing said the company had no comment on IPO plans.

Citic Securities, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS are the joint sponsors for the IPO, according to the automaker's draft IPO prospectus.

