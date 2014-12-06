UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Dec 6 Chinese automaker BAIC Motor, part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG, hopes to raise between $1.22 billion-$1.57 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Saturday.
BAIC is offering shares in a range of HK$7.60-HK$9.80 each, which translates into a 2015 price-to-earnings multiple of 6.3 to 8.3, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Cornerstone investors have committed between $700-800 million to the IPO, the report added.
BAIC Motor is the passenger car unit of ambitious state-owned Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC). Last year, the high-end German auto maker Daimler sealed a deal to buy a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor for 640 million euros ($786 million) to boost its China presence and secure a foothold before the long-expected IPO.
(1 US dollar = 0.8140 euro) (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources