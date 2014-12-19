HONG KONG Dec 19 Shares in BAIC Motor Corp Ltd , part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG, opened flat at HK$8.90 in their Hong Kong trading debut on Friday, despite concerns a slowdown in China's economy will curb demand for new vehicles next year.

The Chinese automaker raised $1.42 billion after pricing the deal near the middle of a HK$7.60 to HK$9.80 marketing range. .

Shares in the state-controlled company opened at their IPO price, while the benchmark Hang Seng index rose 1.46 percent.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)