BEIJING Dec 14 China's top online search firm
Baidu Inc said it aims to put self-driving buses on the
road in three years and mass produce them within five years,
after it set up a business unit to oversee all its efforts
related to automobiles.
The unit will also include its initiative in partnership
with BMW AG to develop an autonomous passenger
vehicle, which may also be put into mass production within five
years, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
Self-driving cars have emerged as a new battlefront for tech
majors globally. Alibaba Group Holding says it will
launch its first car in a partnership with China's SAIC Motor
Corp, while U.S. tech heavyweights Google and Apple
are also developing autonomous cars.
The Baidu spokesman declined to give details on potential
auto manufacturer partners for the bus project or investment
amounts for the unit.
Baidu Senior Vice President Wang Jing will lead the new unit
as general manager.
