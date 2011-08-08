SHANGHAI Aug 8 Baidu Inc , China's largest search engine, said on Monday it has signed an agreement with BMW to provide its search services in some of the German automaker's vehicles.

BMW and Baidu will work to develop a platform that will enable car owners to read email, views maps and other information in their vehicles in China, Baidu said in a statement.

"We hope that no matter what kind of terminal they use, people will be able to use Baidu's 'box' to easily find the information they want," Zhang Dongchen, a senior Baidu executive, said in a statement.

Baidu said it has received invitations from other automobile manufacturers to collaborate on this front, but did not give more details.

Last month, Baidu reached an agreement with a Chinese television company to bring its search box to millions of television screens. (Reporting by Melanie Lee)