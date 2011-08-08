SHANGHAI Aug 8 Baidu Inc , China's
largest search engine, said on Monday it has signed an agreement
with BMW to provide its search services in some of the
German automaker's vehicles.
BMW and Baidu will work to develop a platform that will
enable car owners to read email, views maps and other
information in their vehicles in China, Baidu said in a
statement.
"We hope that no matter what kind of terminal they use,
people will be able to use Baidu's 'box' to easily find the
information they want," Zhang Dongchen, a senior Baidu
executive, said in a statement.
Baidu said it has received invitations from other automobile
manufacturers to collaborate on this front, but did not give
more details.
Last month, Baidu reached an agreement with a Chinese
television company to bring its search box to millions of
television screens.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee)