PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 27 Baidu Inc, the Chinese Internet company, on Thursday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit by pro-democracy activists who complained that Baidu illegally suppressed their political speech from China's most widely used Internet search engine.
Eight New York writers and video producers had accused Baidu of calibrating its search engine to block users in the United States from viewing articles, videos and other information advocating greater democracy in China. They sought $16 million in damages.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, however, concluded that the results produced by Baidu's search engine constituted protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution.
"The First Amendment protects Baidu's right to advocate for systems of government other than democracy (in China or elsewhere) just as surely as it protects plaintiffs' rights to advocate for democracy," Furman wrote.
Stephen Preziosi, a lawyer for the activists, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Baidu and its lawyer did not immediately respond to similar requests.
The case is Zhang et al v. Baidu.com et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-03388. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.