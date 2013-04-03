SHANGHAI, April 3 Baidu Inc, China's
largest search engine, is developing prototype digital eyewear
similar to Google Inc's Google Glass that will leverage
Baidu's strengths in image search and facial recognition, a
Baidu spokesman said on Wednesday.
Internally known as project "Baidu Eye", the glasses are
being tested internally and it is not clear whether the product
will ever be commercialised, said Kaiser Kuo, Baidu's spokesman.
Kuo said the device will be mounted on a headset with a
small LCD screen and will allow users to make image and voice
searches as well as conduct facial recognition matches.
"What you are doing with your camera, for example, taking a
picture of a celebrity and then checking on our database to see
if we have a facial image match, you could do the same thing
with a wearable visual device," Kuo said.
Baidu's first foray in wearable technology will draw
comparisons to Google's Google Glass product, which is a piece
of electronic eyewear that can live-stream images and audio and
perform computing tasks. Earlier this year
Google launched the Google Glass Explorer program, opening up
the eyewear for early enthusiasts to test.
Kuo said comparisons to Google Glass were premature as Baidu
has not decided whether or not to commercialize the product.
"We haven't decided whether it is going to be released in
any commercial form right now, but we experiment with every kind
of technology that is related to search," Kuo said. Kuo declined
to comment on the other functions of the Baidu Eye or whether
Baidu is working on other forms of wearable technology.
Wearable technology is the latest technology initiative with
many firms, including Google and Apple Inc, set to roll
out devices based on the belief that users will increasingly
seek to stay connected without being tethered to a desktop,
laptop or tablet computer.
Apple is experimenting with a device similar to a wristwatch
that would operate on the same platform as the iPhone and would
be made with curved glass, the New York Times reported in
February.