BEIJING, Sept 2 China's top search engine Baidu Inc on Friday launched its new mobile platform, Baidu Yi, it said in a statement.

Baidu, which runs China's largest search engine with an over 80 percent market share, has been aggressively diversifying into e-commerce, online video and online travel to bolster growth and increase competitiveness. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada)