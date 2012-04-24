UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Chinese Internet search company Baidu reported an increase in earnings and revenue in the first quarter.
Baidu said that revenue increased 75 percent year-on-year to $677.1 million. Net income totaled $299 million in the first quarter, up roughly 76 percent from the year ago period.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, on Thursday set a lower-than-expected valuation for itself amid mounting investor concerns over the company's still unproven business model, slowing metrics and tight founder control.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 South African banks accused of rigging rand currency dealing should be punished if a report by the competition watchdog is true, the National Treasury said on Thursday.