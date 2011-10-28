(Adds quotes from conference call, analysts' comments)
* Q3 EPS $0.86 vs est $0.83
* Q4 revenue outlook beat Wall Street estimates
* E-commerce helps revenue growth
* Shares up 7 pct in after-hours trade
By Melanie Lee and Alexei Oreskovic
Oct 28 (Reuters)- Top Chinese search engine Baidu Inc
forecast strong sales that topped Wall Street
estimates, after reporting robust quarterly earnings, shrugging
off concerns that a weak economy could hit advertisers.
Baidu said spending by large customers was significantly
better than it expected in the third quarter and its 80 percent
rise in quarterly net profit was driven by spending by online
retailers.
Shares of Baidu were up 7.2 percent at $148.50 in
after-hours trade. Chinese Internet companies Sohu.com Inc
and Sina Corp were up more than 4 percent.
China, with more than 485 million users, is the world's
largest Internet market. Yet, with Internet penetration hovering
around 36 percent and user sophistication outside the big cities
still low, the potential for growth is huge.
"Search marketing continues to be very resilient despite the
macro uncertainties. Across the board there hasn't been any
weakness in any sector and they are really benefiting from the
growth in e-commerce, they are firing on all cylinders," said
Nomura's Hong Kong-based analyst Jin Yoon.
Baidu has solidified its position as the dominant search
engine in China since Google Inc's decision in 2010 to
relocate its search engine to Hong Kong following a standoff
with the Chinese government over Internet censorship.
Baidu said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $691.4
million to $711.0 million, above analysts' forecasts of $649.5
million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's forecast of up to 8.6 percent sequential
revenue growth in the fourth quarter outpaced the 4.8 percent
increase expected by analysts.
"Baidu should be able to grow strongly despite any slowdown
in the China economy because online advertising is gaining share
from traditional advertising, it's a secular shift," said
Collins Stewart analyst Mayuresh Masurekar.
For the third quarter, Baidu reported net income of $295
million, or 84 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the
company earned 86 cents a share.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 83 cents a share.
"One source of strong revenue growth was once again the
e-commerce sector. In particular, the revenue contributed by the
online retail sector retained impressive momentum, growing over
100 percent year over year," Baidu's Chief Executive Robin Li
said on an earnings conference call.
Total revenue rose 85 percent to $654.7 million, above its
own forecast of $611.1 million to $626.6 million.
GROWTH AND COMPETITION
Baidu recently launched its mobile application development
platform that is seen as a prelude to the firm's full-fledged
operating system.
The company has expanded into online video and travel to
seek out fresh revenue streams.
Baidu is facing competition from Alibaba Group and Tencent
Holdings Ltd , the two other Chinese Internet giants
seeking to make inroads in the lucrative search market dominated
by Baidu.
"They are continuing to gain market share in China and their
monetisation systems are seeing improvement and that is
providing some upside too," said Hong Kong-based JPMorgan
analyst Dick Wei.
In the third quarter, China's online search market grew 77.8
percent to 5.51 billion yuan. Baidu had a 77.7 percent share of
the market, while Google had 18.3 percent, according to data
from Beijing-based consultancy iResearch.
In August, Baidu suffered a barrage of negative publicity
after China Central Television ran programs accusing the company
of having lax approval processes on its paid-advertising
platform and slamming it for not policing its message-board
product Tieba for "slanderous" remarks.
Analysts said the criticisms did not have a negative
material impact on the company and was driven mostly by
competitive pressure.
Shares in Baidu, whose name is taken from an ancient Chinese
poem, closed up 6 percent at $138.39 on Nasdaq on Thursday. They
have gained 36 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee in SHANGHAI and Alexei Oreskovic in
SAN FRANCISCO; Additional reporting by Soham Chatterjee in
BANGALORE; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)