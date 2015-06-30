UPDATE 3-Coal exports disrupted in cyclone-hit Australia as floodwaters rise
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
BEIJING, June 30 China's search leader Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would invest 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) over the next three years on online-to-offline services, including group-buying service Nuomi. ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
* Partner Communications reports the interest rate for the series d notes for the period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017